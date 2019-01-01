J.D. SamsonBorn 1978
J.D. Samson
1978
J.D. Samson Biography (Wikipedia)
JD Samson (born August 4, 1978) is an American musician, producer, songwriter and DJ best known as a member of the bands Le Tigre and MEN.
