CasperGerman rapper Benjamin Griffey. Born 25 September 1982
1982-09-25
Benjamin Griffey (born 25 September 1982), better known by his stage name Casper, is a German American rapper signed to the German music label Four Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.




