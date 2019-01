Ben Parcell is an English singer songwriter, born and residing in Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire. Since going solo in 2010 he has played over 300 shows around the UK supporting several established acts including Chris Helme, Alice Gold and Ben Marwood including appearing on BBC Introducing and having a music video placed on rotation on UK Digital TV.

