Randy Katana (born Randy Joubert on 14 March 1965 in Saint Martin (Netherlands Antilles)) is a popular Tribal-Tech-Trance DJ. He is also known as Phantom, Noski, Katana, and DJ Randy.
He is a prominent producer, and a pioneer of the Tribal-Tech-Trance genre, hitting hard on the trance club scene with a track called Play it Loud. It was followed up with many remixes, including the appropriately named Play it Louder. His previous tracks, One solid wave" and "In Silence, were also huge successes, being played by DJs such as Paul van Dyk, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and were also featuring on many CD compilations.
