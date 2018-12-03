Janet Dowd
Janet Dowd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd3be36d-28aa-4ce5-b47d-579e7525e0b3
Janet Dowd Tracks
Sort by
Lighthouse
Janet Dowd
Lighthouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lighthouse
Last played on
Dingle Bay
Janet Dowd
Dingle Bay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dingle Bay
Last played on
All The Fine Young Men
Janet Dowd
All The Fine Young Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Fine Young Men
Last played on
Súil a Rúin
Janet Dowd
Súil a Rúin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Súil a Rúin
Last played on
Garden Valley
Janet Dowd
Garden Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Garden Valley
Last played on
County Down
Janet Dowd
County Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
County Down
Last played on
Forbidden Love
Janet Dowd
Forbidden Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forbidden Love
Last played on
The Water is Wide
Janet Dowd
The Water is Wide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Water is Wide
Last played on
The Band Played Sweet Marie
Janet Dowd
The Band Played Sweet Marie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Band Played Sweet Marie
Last played on
Farewell Farewell
Janet Dowd
Farewell Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell Farewell
Last played on
One Hundred Miles
Janet Dowd
One Hundred Miles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Hundred Miles
Last played on
John Condon
Janet Dowd
John Condon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Condon
Last played on
Appalachian Rain
Janet Dowd
Appalachian Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Appalachian Rain
Last played on
Lost Little Children
Janet Dowd
Lost Little Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Little Children
Last played on
Both Sides the Tweed
Janet Dowd
Both Sides the Tweed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Will Watch The Homeplace
Janet Dowd
Who Will Watch The Homeplace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Will Watch The Homeplace
Last played on
A Friend To Me
Janet Dowd
A Friend To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Friend To Me
Last played on
Leaving the Blasket
Janet Dowd
Leaving the Blasket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaving the Blasket
Last played on
From Where I Stand
Janet Dowd
From Where I Stand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Where I Stand
Last played on
Never Be the Sun
Janet Dowd
Never Be the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Be the Sun
Last played on
Wayfaring Stranger
Janet Dowd
Wayfaring Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neidin
Janet Dowd
Neidin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neidin
Last played on
Loving Hanna
Janet Dowd
Loving Hanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving Hanna
Last played on
Back to artist