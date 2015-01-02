Bobby CreekwaterBorn 20 November 1982
Bobby Creekwater
Bobby Creekwater Biography (Wikipedia)
Antione Rogers (born March 4, 1982), better known by his stage name Bobby Creekwater, is an American rapper and hip-hop producer from Atlanta, Georgia who is a former member of Shady Records.
