Amaia RomeroSpanish singer and pianist. Born 3 January 1998
Amaia Romero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p063969k.jpg
1999-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd352180-b8c4-4ca3-a8e8-af21d2648372
Amaia Romero Biography (Wikipedia)
Amaia Romero Arbizu (born 3 January 1999) is a Spanish singer. She gained national recognition when she took part in series nine of the reality television talent competition Operación Triunfo, which she won, and also represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, along with Alfred García, with the song "Tu canción". They finished in twenty-third place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amaia Romero Performances & Interviews
Amaia Romero Tracks
Sort by
Tu Canción
Amaia Romero
Tu Canción
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668mvj.jpglink
Tu Canción
Lyricist
Last played on
Back to artist