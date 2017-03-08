Franghiz Ali-ZadehBorn 29 May 1947
Franghiz Ali-Zadeh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1947-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd33624a-a34a-4954-a109-a0f9d92e8c05
Franghiz Ali-Zadeh Biography (Wikipedia)
Franghiz Ali-Zadeh (Azerbaijani Firəngiz Əlizadə, Russian Франгиз Али-Заде; born 29 May 1947 in Baku, Azerbaijani SSR, Soviet Union) is an Azerbaijani composer and pianist, currently living in Germany. She is best known for her works that combine the musical tradition of the Azerbaijani mugam and 20th century Western compositional techniques, especially those of Arnold Schoenberg and Gara Garayev. Her works have been performed by Yo-Yo Ma and the Kronos Quartet. On June 20, 2007, Ali-Zadeh was elected chair of the Composers' Union of Azerbaijan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Franghiz Ali-Zadeh Tracks
Sort by
Habil-Sayagy (In Habil's Style)
Franghiz Ali-Zadeh
Habil-Sayagy (In Habil's Style)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Habil-Sayagy (In Habil's Style)
Last played on
Fantasie
Franghiz Ali-Zadeh
Fantasie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasie
Last played on
Franghiz Ali-Zadeh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist