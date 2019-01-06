Wande Coal
Wande Coal Biography (Wikipedia)
Wande Coal (born 18 October 1985), born as Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, is a Nigerian singer.
Wande Coal Tracks
Sister Girl (feat. Wande Coal)
Juls
Sister Girl (feat. Wande Coal)
Sister Girl (feat. Wande Coal)
So Mi So
Wande Coal
So Mi So
So Mi So
Iskaba (feat. DJ Tunez)
Wande Coal
Iskaba (feat. DJ Tunez)
Iskaba (feat. DJ Tunez)
2 in 1
Naiboi
2 in 1
2 in 1
Performer
So Mi So
Wande Coal
So Mi So
So Mi So
Tupac (feat. Wande Coal)
P. Montana
Tupac (feat. Wande Coal)
Tupac (feat. Wande Coal)
It's Not a Lie
D’banj
It's Not a Lie
It's Not a Lie
Iskaba
Wande Coal
Iskaba
Iskaba
My Woman, My Everything (feat. Wande Coal)
Patoranking
My Woman, My Everything (feat. Wande Coal)
My Woman, My Everything (feat. Wande Coal)
