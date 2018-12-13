Jonathan Cohen (born 1977) is an English cellist and conductor. He is Artistic Director and founder of the British early music ensemble Arcangelo, Artistic Director of Tetbury Music Festival, Artistic Partner of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (Minnesota, US), Music Director Designate of Les Violons du Roy (Canada) where he will take up the full role from the 2018-19 season, and Associate Conductor of Les Arts Florissants.

He is one of Britain’s finest musicians.[citation needed] He has forged a remarkable career with notable success as a conductor, cellist and keyboardist.[citation needed] He is well known for his passion and commitment to chamber music which he expands to diverse activities such as Baroque opera and the Classical symphonic repertoire.[citation needed]

Alongside his busy guest conducting career, he directs Arcangelo with whom he performs regularly throughout Europe at some of the most highly regarded festivals and concert halls. Jonathan and Arcangelo have recorded a wide range of music, from Porpora and Handel to Gluck and Mozart, including albums for Hyperion Records with soloists Iestyn Davies MBE and Christopher Purves.