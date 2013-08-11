Overground were a boy band from Germany. The original group comprised singers Akay Kayed, Ken Miyao, Marq Porciuncula, and Meiko Reißmann. Created through the ProSieben talent show Popstars - Das Duell (2003) in which pop groups of both genders competed against each other, Overground won over girl band Preluders in a public vote. Their debut single "Schick mir 'nen Engel" became a number-one hit in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, while parent album It's Done (2003) reached the top spot in Germany and Switzerland and was eventually eventually certified platinum by the Bundesverband Musikindustrie (BVMI).

In 2004, Overground competed in the national final with "Der letzte Stern" for a chance to represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2004. In fall, they released their second album 2. OG which underperformed on the charts, leading to their departure from Cheyenne Records. Their final single "Hass mich" was released on Velvet M-Pire Records in October 2005. After a relatively unsuccessful period, the quartet disbanded in 2008.