Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma (born 14 September 1990 in Bathinda, Punjab, India) is an Indian ghazal singer. He is a gold-medallist at the national level in Thumri and Ghazal. He has been inspired by the ghazal singer Ghulam Ali Khan.

He also worked as a teacher/trainer in several youth festivals of Punjab in folk orchestra, semi-classical music, ghazals, playing the background score etc. After graduation, he moved to Mumbai University to do his MA in music, and to seek more opportunities. He has a complete music studio at home as he is also interested in music directing. He likes to play the harmonium, the tabla, and the synthesizer.