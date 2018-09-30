Jazim SharmaIndian ghazal singer. Born 14 September 1990
Jazim Sharma
1990-09-14
Jazim Sharma Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma (born 14 September 1990 in Bathinda, Punjab, India) is an Indian ghazal singer. He is a gold-medallist at the national level in Thumri and Ghazal. He has been inspired by the ghazal singer Ghulam Ali Khan.
He also worked as a teacher/trainer in several youth festivals of Punjab in folk orchestra, semi-classical music, ghazals, playing the background score etc. After graduation, he moved to Mumbai University to do his MA in music, and to seek more opportunities. He has a complete music studio at home as he is also interested in music directing. He likes to play the harmonium, the tabla, and the synthesizer.
Jazim Sharma Tracks
Kya Hoga
Master Saleem
Kya Hoga
Kya Hoga
Grey Wala Shade
Harshdeep Kaur
Grey Wala Shade
Grey Wala Shade
Kya Hoga (feat. Jamal Akbar, Shahid Mallya & Jazim Sharma)
Master Saleem
Kya Hoga (feat. Jamal Akbar, Shahid Mallya & Jazim Sharma)
Kya Hoga (feat. Jamal Akbar, Shahid Mallya & Jazim Sharma)
