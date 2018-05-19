Jester HairstonBorn 9 July 1901. Died 18 January 2000
Jester Hairston
1901-07-09
Jester Hairston Biography (Wikipedia)
Jester Joseph Hairston (July 9, 1901 – January 18, 2000) was an American composer, songwriter, arranger, choral conductor, and actor. He was regarded as a leading expert on Negro spirituals and choral music. His notable compositions include "Amen," a gospel-tinged theme from the film Lilies of the Field and a 1963 hit for The Impressions, and the Christmas song "Mary's Boy Child".
Jester Hairston Tracks
Amen/This little light of mine
Jester Hairston
Amen/This little light of mine
Amen/This little light of mine
Marys Boy Child
Jester Hairston
Marys Boy Child
Marys Boy Child
Mary's boy child (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra, Jiří Bělohlávek & Jester Hairston)
Christine Brewer
Mary's boy child (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra, Jiří Bělohlávek & Jester Hairston)
Mary's boy child (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra, Jiří Bělohlávek & Jester Hairston)
