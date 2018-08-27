Los RomerosQuartet of Spanish guitarists. Formed 1960
Los Romeros
1960
Los Romeros Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Romeros, The Romero Guitar Quartet, is a guitar quartet, sometimes known as "The Royal Family of the Guitar" — their personnel consists entirely of members of the Romero family.
The quartet was founded in 1960 by Celedonio Romero, who grew up in Franco's Spain. All three of his sons, Angel, Celin and Pepe, had made their performing debuts by the time they were seven. In 1957, the Romeros moved to the United States, where they continue to reside. In 1990 Angel left the quartet, and was replaced by Celin's son Celino. Celedonio Romero died in 1996, and was replaced by Angel's son Lito.
Los Romeros Tracks
Concierto Andaluz (1st mvt)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto Andaluz (1st mvt)
Concierto Andaluz (1st mvt)
Last played on
Allegretto (Concierto Andaluz)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Allegretto (Concierto Andaluz)
Allegretto (Concierto Andaluz)
Last played on
Last played on
Rumba
anon., María Victoria & Los Romeros
Rumba
Rumba
Composer
Last played on
Concierto Andaluz : 3rd movement - Allegretto
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto Andaluz : 3rd movement - Allegretto
Concierto Andaluz : 3rd movement - Allegretto
Last played on
Last played on
Los Romeros Links
