Eileen IversBorn 13 July 1965
Eileen Ivers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br08x.jpg
1965-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd2b43e6-d5da-492e-abeb-04d433af076c
Eileen Ivers Biography (Wikipedia)
Eileen Ivers (born July 13, 1965) is an American fiddler.
Ivers was born in New York City of Irish-born parents, grew up in the Bronx and attended St. Barnabas High School. She spent summers in Ireland and took up the fiddle at the age of nine. Her teacher was the Irish fiddler Martin Mulvihill. She toured with Mick Moloney's band The Green Fields of America, founded in 1977. She graduated magna cum laude from Iona College in New York and has done post-graduate work in mathematics.
Eileen Ivers Tracks
Sort by
Piper On Horseback / Jenny's Chickens
Eileen Ivers
Piper On Horseback / Jenny's Chickens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Piper On Horseback / Jenny's Chickens
Last played on
Calum Breugach / The Devil In The Kitchen / Muileann Dubh / Sandy Cameron
Eileen Ivers
Calum Breugach / The Devil In The Kitchen / Muileann Dubh / Sandy Cameron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Calum Breugach / The Devil in the Kitchen / Muileann Dubh / Sandy Cameron/cape breton symphony's welcome to the shetland
Eileen Ivers
Calum Breugach / The Devil in the Kitchen / Muileann Dubh / Sandy Cameron/cape breton symphony's welcome to the shetland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Christmas Eve / Oiche Nollag / High Road To Linton
Eileen Ivers
Christmas Eve / Oiche Nollag / High Road To Linton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
The Harvest
Eileen Ivers
The Harvest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
The Harvest
Last played on
Apples in winter, Frost is all over, A Merry Christmas
Eileen Ivers
Apples in winter, Frost is all over, A Merry Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Hark! The herald angels sing
Eileen Ivers
Hark! The herald angels sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Hark! The herald angels sing
Last played on
Walk On
Eileen Ivers
Walk On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Walk On
Last played on
The Noisy Curlew
Eileen Ivers
The Noisy Curlew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
The Noisy Curlew
Last played on
Geese In The Bog/The Wandering Minstrel/The Pride Of Moyvane/The Low Road To Glin/The High
Eileen Ivers
Geese In The Bog/The Wandering Minstrel/The Pride Of Moyvane/The Low Road To Glin/The High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Humours Of Ballyloughlin / Knocknagow
Eileen Ivers
Humours Of Ballyloughlin / Knocknagow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Humours Of Ballyloughlin / Knocknagow
Last played on
Trip to Skye
Eileen Ivers
Trip to Skye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Trip to Skye
Last played on
Flowing Tide/Crock Of Gold/Julia Delaney's
Eileen Ivers
Flowing Tide/Crock Of Gold/Julia Delaney's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
pachelbels frolics
Eileen Ivers
pachelbels frolics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
pachelbels frolics
Last played on
Whiskey & Sangria
Eileen Ivers
Whiskey & Sangria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Whiskey & Sangria
Last played on
Bunch of Keys
Eileen Ivers
Bunch of Keys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
Bunch of Keys
Last played on
Mackerel Sky, Iona, Waiting for Aidan, Chasing Butterflies
Eileen Ivers
Mackerel Sky, Iona, Waiting for Aidan, Chasing Butterflies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
bygone days
Eileen Ivers
bygone days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br08x.jpglink
bygone days
Last played on
