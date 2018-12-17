Janie Marie Fricke (FRICK-ee; December 19, 1947) is an award-winning American country music singer, best remembered for a series of country music hits released from the late 1970s to mid-1980s.

Fricke was one of the most popular female country singers of the 1980s, producing a string of hits and proving herself a versatile vocalist with a particular flair for ballads. She won the Country Music Association's "Female Vocalist of the Year" awards in 1982 and 1983.