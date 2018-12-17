Janie FrickeBorn 19 December 1947
Janie Fricke
1947-12-19
Janie Fricke Biography (Wikipedia)
Janie Marie Fricke (FRICK-ee; December 19, 1947) is an award-winning American country music singer, best remembered for a series of country music hits released from the late 1970s to mid-1980s.
Fricke was one of the most popular female country singers of the 1980s, producing a string of hits and proving herself a versatile vocalist with a particular flair for ballads. She won the Country Music Association's "Female Vocalist of the Year" awards in 1982 and 1983.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Janie Fricke Tracks
This Ain't Tennessee And He Ain't You (Remastered)
Janie Fricke
This Ain't Tennessee And He Ain't You (Remastered)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Not That Good At Goodbye
Janie Fricke
I'm Not That Good At Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Not That Good At Goodbye
Last played on
She's Single Again
Janie Fricke
She's Single Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's Single Again
Last played on
But Love Me
Janie Fricke
But Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
But Love Me
Last played on
Hes A Heartache
Janie Fricke
Hes A Heartache
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hes A Heartache
Last played on
If The Fall Dont Get You
Janie Fricke
If The Fall Dont Get You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If The Fall Dont Get You
Last played on
Saddle The Wind
Janie Fricke
Saddle The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saddle The Wind
Last played on
I'll Need Someone To Hold Me [When I Cry]
Janie Fricke
I'll Need Someone To Hold Me [When I Cry]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come A Little Bit Closer
Janie Fricke
Come A Little Bit Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come A Little Bit Closer
Last played on
Don't Worry 'Bout Me Baby
Janie Fricke
Don't Worry 'Bout Me Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Worry 'Bout Me Baby
Last played on
A Place To Fall Apart
Merle Haggard
A Place To Fall Apart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhr.jpglink
A Place To Fall Apart
Last played on
Stranger
Janie Fricke
Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger
Last played on
LOVING ARMS
Johnny Duncan
LOVING ARMS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOVING ARMS
Last played on
Crazy Dreams
Janie Fricke
Crazy Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Dreams
Last played on
In Here
Janie Fricke
In Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Here
Last played on
Do Me With Love
Janie Fricke
Do Me With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Me With Love
Last played on
You Don't Know Love
Janie Fricke
You Don't Know Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Know Love
Last played on
Enough Of Each Other
Janie Fricke
Enough Of Each Other
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Enough Of Each Other
Last played on
Down To My Last Broken Heart
Janie Fricke
Down To My Last Broken Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Take You Back Again
Janie Fricke
I'd Take You Back Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Take You Back Again
Last played on
