Jean-Pierre GuignonBorn 10 February 1702. Died 30 January 1774
Jean-Pierre Guignon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Pierre Guignon, né Giovanni Pietro Ghignone (10 February 1702 – 30 January 1774) was an 18th-century Franco-Italian composer and violinist.
Sonata In D Major Op.4`2 For Violin And Continuo
Sonata In D Major Op.4`2 For Violin And Continuo
Sonata In D Major Op.4`2 For Violin And Continuo
