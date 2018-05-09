Born in Sweden, soprano Malin Christensson studied at the Royal College of Music and at the Benjamin Britten International Opera School. She is a BBC New Generation Artist.

In opera, her recent engagements have included Susanna (Le nozze di Figaro) at the Aix-en-Provence Festival and in Santiago di Chile; Barbarina at the Salzburg Festival; Sophie (Werther) in Baden-Baden; Flower Maiden (Parsifal) at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; Miss Wordsworth (Albert Herring) at the Glyndebourne Festival; Drusilla (L’incoronazione di Poppea) at the Drottningholms Slottsteater and Papagena (Die Zauberflöte) in Montpellier, at the Théâtre du Châtalet and at the Vienna Festival.

Her future engagements include First Niece (Peter Grimes) at La Scala, Milan.

In concert, she has appeared in London, Paris, New York, San Francisco, Vienna, Cologne, Stockholm, Edinburgh, at the BBC Proms and at the Lucerne and Daytona Festivals. Recent engagements have included the London Symphony Orchestra, Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Swedish Radio Orchestra with Harding; the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment with Jacobs and Leonhardt; the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Bělohlávek; the Gävle Symfoni Orkester with Ticciati and Søndergård; the Royal Scottish National Orchestra with Denève; and the Orchestre de l'opéra national de Lyon with de Billy.

Concert engagements this season and beyond include Blonde (Die Entfürung aus dem Serail) on tour with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and Labadie; Servilia (La clemenza di Tito) on tour with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and Langrée and Zerlina (Don Giovanni) with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Ticciati.

In recital she has appeared with Roger Vignoles in London at the Wigmore Hall and at Cadogan Hall for the BBC Proms, in Santiago di Compostella and at the Innsbruck, Cheltenham and Bath Mozart Festivals. She has also appeared at the Laeiszhalle in Hamburg; at the Wigmore Hall and at the City of London Festival with Simon Lepper and she has performed Wolf's 'Italienisches Liederbuch' at the Oxford Lieder Festival with Malcolm Martineau.

She has recently recorded Sophie (Werther) with the Orchestre de l'opéra national de Lyon and Bertrand de Billy alongside the Werther of Rolano Villazón and the Charlotte of Elena Garanča, shortly to be released by Deutsche Grammophon.