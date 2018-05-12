Stomu Yamashta (or Yamash'ta), born Tsutomu Yamashita (山下勉 Yamashita Tsutomu, 15 March 1947) is a Japanese percussionist, keyboardist and composer. He is best known for pioneering and popularising a fusion of traditional Japanese percussive music with Western progressive rock music in the 1960s and 1970s.

In the latter part of the 1970s, he led the supergroup "Go" with Steve Winwood, Al Di Meola, Klaus Schulze, and Michael Shrieve.