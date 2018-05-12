Stomu YamashtaStomu Yamashta. Born 15 March 1947
Stomu Yamashta
1947-03-15
Stomu Yamashta (or Yamash'ta), born Tsutomu Yamashita (山下勉 Yamashita Tsutomu, 15 March 1947) is a Japanese percussionist, keyboardist and composer. He is best known for pioneering and popularising a fusion of traditional Japanese percussive music with Western progressive rock music in the 1960s and 1970s.
In the latter part of the 1970s, he led the supergroup "Go" with Steve Winwood, Al Di Meola, Klaus Schulze, and Michael Shrieve.
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Space Capsule"
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Space Capsule"
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Poker Dice"
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Poker Dice"
Theme From Tempest (Show Me The Magic)
Wind Words
Wind Words
Poker Dice
Poker Dice
Time Is Here
Time Is Here
Raindog
Raindog
