The Nels Cline Singers are an American free jazz trio led by Nels Cline, following his work in the Nels Cline Trio. They have released five albums on Cryptogramophone Records. Despite the name, there are no singers in the group.
Sascha's Book of Frogs
Sascha's Book of Frogs
Sascha's Book of Frogs
Canales' Cabeza
Canales' Cabeza
Canales' Cabeza
