Frank SidebottomBorn 1956. Died 21 June 2010
Frank Sidebottom
1956
Frank Sidebottom Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Mark Sievey (25 August 1955 – 21 June 2010) was an English musician and comedian known for fronting the band The Freshies in the late 1970s and early 1980s and for his comic persona Frank Sidebottom from 1984 onwards.
Sievey, under the guise of Sidebottom, made regular appearances on North West television throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, even becoming a reporter for Granada Reports. Later, he presented Frank Sidebottom's Proper Telly Show in B/W for the Manchester-based television station Channel M. Throughout his career, Sidebottom made appearances on radio stations such as Manchester's Piccadilly Radio and on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 5, alongside Mark and Lard.
Frank Sidebottom Tracks
Christmas Is Really Fantastic
Christmas Is Really Fantastic
Waterloo Sunset
Waterloo Sunset
Born In Timperley
Born In Timperley
Hit The North
Hit The North
The Robbins Aren't Bobbins
The Robbins Aren't Bobbins
The Monopoly Song
The Monopoly Song
Indie Medley (Bonus Track)
Indie Medley (Bonus Track)
I Said Hey There You Street Artist
I Said Hey There You Street Artist
Panic
Panic
Indie Medley
Indie Medley
Manchester Medley (Live)
Manchester Medley (Live)
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bohemian Rhapsody
Down At The Moss Lane Football Ground
Down At The Moss Lane Football Ground
I should be so lucky
I should be so lucky
Overture
Overture
Radio Gaga
Radio Gaga
Xmas Medley
Xmas Medley
Frank Gordon
Frank Gordon
Patrick Moore
Patrick Moore
Everybody Loves Queen
Everybody Loves Queen
Oh Blimey, its Christmas
Frank Sidebottom Links
