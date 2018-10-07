Chase BryantBorn 9 October 1993
Chase Bryant
1993-10-09
Chase Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Chase Bryant (born Chase Yaklin on October 9, 1993) is an American singer and songwriter. Bryant is a family name shared by his grandfather, Jimmy Bryant, who performed with Roy Orbison and Waylon Jennings.
In early 2015 Bryant's debut single, "Take It On Back", became a top 10 single on the Country Airplay chart, which is published weekly by Billboard. Bryant co-wrote and co-produced his debut EP, featuring "Take It On Back", and "Little Bit of You" which came out on September 23, 2014, on Red Bow Records.
Chase Bryant Tracks
Little Bit Of You
Chase Bryant
Little Bit Of You
Little Bit Of You
Take It On Back
Chase Bryant
Take It On Back
Take It On Back
Take It On Back (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Chase Bryant
Take It On Back (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Little Bit Of You (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Chase Bryant
Little Bit Of You (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
