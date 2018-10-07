Chase Bryant (born Chase Yaklin on October 9, 1993) is an American singer and songwriter. Bryant is a family name shared by his grandfather, Jimmy Bryant, who performed with Roy Orbison and Waylon Jennings.

In early 2015 Bryant's debut single, "Take It On Back", became a top 10 single on the Country Airplay chart, which is published weekly by Billboard. Bryant co-wrote and co-produced his debut EP, featuring "Take It On Back", and "Little Bit of You" which came out on September 23, 2014, on Red Bow Records.