The Veronicas are an Australian pop duo from Brisbane. The group was formed in 2004 by identical twin sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso.

In 2005, the Veronicas released their debut studio album, titled The Secret Life of... which peaked at number two on the Australian Album Chart and was certified 4× platinum by Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) for selling over 280,000 copies. The album spawned five singles, led by "4ever", three of which were top ten singles in Australia. In 2007, the duo released their second studio album, Hook Me Up, which also peaked at number two in Australia and was certified 2× platinum for selling over 140,000 copies. The album garnered four Australian top ten singles. The album's title track, "Hook Me Up", was the Veronicas' first number one single in Australia, while "Untouched" was an international top ten hit.

Following a lengthy hiatus (broken only by the July 2012 release of the Australian top forty single, "Lolita" and various gigs for their fans), in September 2014, the Veronicas released "You Ruin Me", the first single from their self-titled third studio album. The song debuted at number one on the ARIA Charts, becoming the girls' second chart topping single and their first to debut in the top spot. It also charted in United States and United Kingdom. The album was released both physically and digitally on 21 November 2014. In 2016, they hosted the ARIA Music Awards.