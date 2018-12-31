Hermann PreyBorn 11 July 1929. Died 22 July 1998
Hermann Prey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1929-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd1ad2b5-93bd-4bf2-b416-324b5d33e41d
Hermann Prey Biography (Wikipedia)
Hermann Prey ( Berlin, 11 July 1929 – Krailling, 22 July 1998) was a German lyric baritone, who was equally at home in the Lied, operatic and concert repertoires. His American debut was in November 1952, with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Eugene Ormandy, and his American recital debut took place in 1956, at New York's Carnegie Hall. As a Lieder singer, he was a gifted interpreter of Schubert, including his song-cycles Die schöne Müllerin and Die Winterreise and the collection of songs Schwanengesang, as well as of Robert Schumann, Richard Strauss and Gustav Mahler. He also appeared frequently as a soloist in Bach's Passions and Brahms' A German Requiem.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hermann Prey Tracks
Sort by
Finch' han dal vino (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Finch' han dal vino (Don Giovanni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Finch' han dal vino (Don Giovanni)
Last played on
German Requiem - movement 6
Johannes Brahms
German Requiem - movement 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
German Requiem - movement 6
Last played on
Fin ch'han dal vino (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fin ch'han dal vino (Don Giovanni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Fin ch'han dal vino (Don Giovanni)
Last played on
Di si felice innesto (The Barber of Seville, Finale Act 2)
Gioachino Rossini
Di si felice innesto (The Barber of Seville, Finale Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Di si felice innesto (The Barber of Seville, Finale Act 2)
Last played on
The Barber of Seville: "Largo al factotum"
Gioachino Rossini
The Barber of Seville: "Largo al factotum"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
The Barber of Seville: "Largo al factotum"
Last played on
Messa di Gloria
Giacomo Puccini
Messa di Gloria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Messa di Gloria
Last played on
Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Gioachino Rossini
Il Barbiere di Siviglia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Last played on
The Magic Flute; Ein Maedchen oder Weibchen
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute; Ein Maedchen oder Weibchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute; Ein Maedchen oder Weibchen
Last played on
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
Orchestra
Last played on
Trinklied, WoO109
Ludwig van Beethoven
Trinklied, WoO109
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Trinklied, WoO109
Choir
Last played on
Elegie auf den Tod eines Pudels (Elegy on the death of a poodle), WoO110
Ludwig van Beethoven
Elegie auf den Tod eines Pudels (Elegy on the death of a poodle), WoO110
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Elegie auf den Tod eines Pudels (Elegy on the death of a poodle), WoO110
Last played on
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Finale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Finale
Conductor
Orchestra
Last played on
Adelaide, Op. 46
Leonard Hokanson
Adelaide, Op. 46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Adelaide, Op. 46
Last played on
Die tote Stadt: Mein Sehen, mein Wahnen
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Die tote Stadt: Mein Sehen, mein Wahnen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
Die tote Stadt: Mein Sehen, mein Wahnen
Orchestra
Last played on
Klage (Ein steter Kampf) J.63, Op.15`2 for voice and piano
Leonard Hokanson
Klage (Ein steter Kampf) J.63, Op.15`2 for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Klage (Ein steter Kampf) J.63, Op.15`2 for voice and piano
Last played on
Lasst mich ruhen S.317 for voice and piano
Alexis Weissenberg
Lasst mich ruhen S.317 for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Lasst mich ruhen S.317 for voice and piano
Last played on
Der Alpenjager
Gerald Moore
Der Alpenjager
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532v0.jpglink
Der Alpenjager
Last played on
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
Richard Strauss
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
Last played on
Caro mio Druck und Schluck K.571a for 4 voices and optional pf. acc.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Caro mio Druck und Schluck K.571a for 4 voices and optional pf. acc.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Caro mio Druck und Schluck K.571a for 4 voices and optional pf. acc.
Last played on
Largo al factotum from The Barber of Seville
Gioachino Rossini
Largo al factotum from The Barber of Seville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Largo al factotum from The Barber of Seville
Last played on
Der Zigeunerbaron: Her die Hand, es muss ja sein
Johann Strauss II
Der Zigeunerbaron: Her die Hand, es muss ja sein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Der Zigeunerbaron: Her die Hand, es muss ja sein
Last played on
Archibald Douglas
Hermann Prey
Archibald Douglas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12v.jpglink
Archibald Douglas
Last played on
Bei mannern welche Liebe fuhlen [Die Zauberflote]
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Pilar Lorengar, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Hermann Prey
Bei mannern welche Liebe fuhlen [Die Zauberflote]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bei mannern welche Liebe fuhlen [Die Zauberflote]
Performer
Last played on
Figaros Aria from the Barber of Seville (feat. Hermann Prey, London Symphony Orchestra & Claudio Abbado)
Gioachino Rossini
Figaros Aria from the Barber of Seville (feat. Hermann Prey, London Symphony Orchestra & Claudio Abbado)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Figaros Aria from the Barber of Seville (feat. Hermann Prey, London Symphony Orchestra & Claudio Abbado)
Last played on
Le nozze di Figaro - Act 4; Gente, gente, all'armi
Deutsche Oper Orchestra, Hermann Prey, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Tatiana Troyanos, Gundula Janowitz, Edith Mathis & Karl Böhm
Le nozze di Figaro - Act 4; Gente, gente, all'armi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le nozze di Figaro - Act 4; Gente, gente, all'armi
Performer
Deutsche und Volkslieder
Trad, Jugend-Kammerchor Bielefeld, Dora Wagner-Gartner, Mechthile Rohrmus, Irma Stender-Rost, Hermann Prey, Bielefelder Kinderchor & Gerd Berg
Deutsche und Volkslieder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deutsche und Volkslieder
Performer
Die Zauberflote - Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja
Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Hermann Prey & Horst Stein
Die Zauberflote - Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die Zauberflote - Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja
Performer
Tannhauser - O du, mein holder Abendstern
Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Richard Wagner, Hermann Prey & Horst Stein
Tannhauser - O du, mein holder Abendstern
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tannhauser - O du, mein holder Abendstern
Performer
Kindertotenlieder - no.5; In diesem Wetter, in deisem Braus (feat. Bernard Haitink & Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra)
Hermann Prey
Kindertotenlieder - no.5; In diesem Wetter, in deisem Braus (feat. Bernard Haitink & Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cjyq.jpglink
Kindertotenlieder - no.5; In diesem Wetter, in deisem Braus (feat. Bernard Haitink & Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra)
Last played on
Boccaccio: Florenz hat schone Frauen
Graunke Symphony Orchestra, Franz von Suppé, Hermann Prey, Anneliese Rothenberger & Carl Michalski
Boccaccio: Florenz hat schone Frauen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boccaccio: Florenz hat schone Frauen
Performer
Last played on
Königskinder: Verdorben! Gestorben!
Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Engelbert Humperdinck, Hermann Prey, Berlin Mozart Choir & Horst Stein
Königskinder: Verdorben! Gestorben!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Königskinder: Verdorben! Gestorben!
Performer
Last played on
An Silvia
Hermann Prey
An Silvia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Silvia
Last played on
I Lost My Heart in Heidelberg
Hermann Prey
I Lost My Heart in Heidelberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Hermann Prey
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1973
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em3d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1973-07-20T18:20:38
20
Jul
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1973
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebdq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1962-09-11T18:20:38
11
Sep
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Hermann Prey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist