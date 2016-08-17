Bill Withers
1938-07-04
Bill Withers Biography (Wikipedia)
William Harrison Withers Jr. (born July 4, 1938) is an American singer-songwriter and musician who performed and recorded from 1970 until 1985. He recorded several major hits, including "Lean on Me", "Ain't No Sunshine", "Use Me", "Just the Two of Us", "Lovely Day", and "Grandma's Hands". Withers won three Grammy Awards and was nominated for four more. His life was the subject of the 2009 documentary film Still Bill. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
Bill Withers Tracks
Lovely Day
Bill Withers
Ain't No Sunshine
Bill Withers
Who Is He (And What Is He To You)
Bill Withers
Grandma's Hands
Bill Withers
Lean On Me
Bill Withers
Use Me
Bill Withers
Just The Two Of Us
Grover Washington, Jr.
Use Me - Bill Withers
Bill Withers
