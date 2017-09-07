Logan Sama (Alexander Edward Rae) is an English Grime DJ from Hutton, Essex. He has appeared regularly throughout his career on radio stations Rinse, Kiss 100 and BBC Radio 1. He also currently runs the record labels Adamantium Music, Earth616 and KeepinItGrimy which through which he has released vinyl EPs and CDs as well as digital only releases. He also founded KeepinItGrimy, a website focussing on Grime news.

He embarked on his radio career on local pirate station Plush FM hosting several cover shows playing underground garage in 2002. Towards the end of 2002 he was recruited to London then-pirate station Rinse FM where his show became a popular place to hear the newest music and regularly featured the biggest MCs performing live. His last Rinse show was captured on video and featured Wiley, Skepta, Trim, Ruff Sqwad, Tinchy Stryder, Newham Generals and many others.

He moved to London's Kiss 100 in the spring of 2005 and began a late night specialist Grime show running from 2 am to 4 am on Thursday night/Friday morning. The popularity of this show soon saw it move to Monday night 11 pm – 1 am where it has steadily grown to its current position as the leading show amongst young people within London at that time, capturing over 61,000 listeners in the Greater London area as certified by RAJAR. His exposure of live mix sets and first played new tracks has led to him becoming the leading figure in radio for Grime music. His shows are now also captured on video and streamed as YouTube clips which have proved very popular.