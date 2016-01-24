Teddy PowellBorn 1 March 1905. Died 17 November 1993
Teddy Powell
1905-03-01
Teddy Powell Biography (Wikipedia)
Teddy Powell (Teodoro Paolella) (March 1, 1905 – November 17, 1993) was an American jazz guitarist, composer, and big-band leader. Some of his compositions were written under the pseudonym Freddy James.
Teddy Powell Tracks
Jamaica Jam
Teddy Powell
Jamaica Jam
Jamaica Jam
Last played on
Tomashefskys Laundry
Teddy Powell
Tomashefskys Laundry
Tomashefskys Laundry
Last played on
The Snake Charmer Of Old Baghdad
Leonard Whitcup
The Snake Charmer Of Old Baghdad
The Snake Charmer Of Old Baghdad
Last played on
Ridin' The Subways
Teddy Powell
Ridin' The Subways
Ridin' The Subways
Last played on
