George DukeBorn 12 January 1946. Died 5 August 2013
George Duke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02stnkk.jpg
1946-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd180bc2-7b01-4b07-9597-451e7383f1b4
George Duke Biography (Wikipedia)
George M. Duke (January 12, 1946 – August 5, 2013) was an American keyboard pioneer, composer, singer-songwriter and record producer. He worked with numerous artists as arranger, music director, writer and co-writer, record producer and as a professor of music. He first made a name for himself with the album The Jean-Luc Ponty Experience with the George Duke Trio. He was known primarily for thirty-odd solo albums, of which A Brazilian Love Affair from 1980 was his most popular, as well as for his collaborations with other musicians, particularly Frank Zappa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Duke Tracks
Sort by
Brazilian Love Affair
George Duke
Brazilian Love Affair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Brazilian Love Affair
Last played on
Reach Out
George Duke
Reach Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Reach Out
Last played on
Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis
George Duke
Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis
Last played on
The Black Messiah (Part Two)
George Duke
The Black Messiah (Part Two)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
The Black Messiah (Part Two)
Last played on
'Scuse Me Miss (Aroop Roy Edit)
George Duke
'Scuse Me Miss (Aroop Roy Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
'Scuse Me Miss (Aroop Roy Edit)
Last played on
Old Slippers
George Duke
Old Slippers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Old Slippers
Last played on
Straight From The Heart
George Duke
Straight From The Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Straight From The Heart
Last played on
Someday
George Duke
Someday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Someday
Last played on
Au Right
George Duke
Au Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Au Right
Last played on
Games
George Duke
Games
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Games
Last played on
I Love You More
George Duke
I Love You More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
I Love You More
Last played on
Dukey Stick
George Duke
Dukey Stick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Dukey Stick
Last played on
Shine on
George Duke
Shine on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Shine on
Last played on
Piano Solo No. 1 + 2
George Duke
Piano Solo No. 1 + 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Piano Solo No. 1 + 2
Last played on
Party Down
George Duke
Party Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Party Down
Last played on
Party Down (DJ Reverend P Edit)
George Duke
Party Down (DJ Reverend P Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Echidna's Arf
George Duke
Echidna's Arf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Echidna's Arf
Last played on
I Want You For Myself
George Duke
I Want You For Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
I Want You For Myself
Last played on
For Love I Come
George Duke
For Love I Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
For Love I Come
Last played on
Sweet Baby
Stanley Clarke
Sweet Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Sweet Baby
Last played on
I Want You For Myself (Mike Maurro Mix)
George Duke
I Want You For Myself (Mike Maurro Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Feels So good (Lifted)
Dianne Reeves
Feels So good (Lifted)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcmr.jpglink
Feels So good (Lifted)
Last played on
Brazilian Love Affair (Original 12" Mix)
George Duke
Brazilian Love Affair (Original 12" Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Almustafa The Beloved
Billy Cobham
Almustafa The Beloved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8c10.jpglink
Almustafa The Beloved
Last played on
Faces In Reflection No. 2
George Duke
Faces In Reflection No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Faces In Reflection No. 2
Last played on
Don
George Duke
Don
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnkk.jpglink
Don
Last played on
Playlists featuring George Duke
George Duke Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist