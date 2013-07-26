Andrew James Stockdale (born 20 July 1976) is an Australian rock musician, singer and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist, lead guitarist and only mainstay member of the rock band Wolfmother, which formed in 2000. In 2007, alongside his Wolfmother bandmates, he won 'Songwriter of the Year' at the APRA Awards. Aside from his work with Wolfmother, Stockdale was featured on the 2010 single "By the Sword" by Slash.