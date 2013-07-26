Andrew StockdaleBorn 20 July 1976
Andrew Stockdale
1976-07-20
Andrew Stockdale Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew James Stockdale (born 20 July 1976) is an Australian rock musician, singer and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist, lead guitarist and only mainstay member of the rock band Wolfmother, which formed in 2000. In 2007, alongside his Wolfmother bandmates, he won 'Songwriter of the Year' at the APRA Awards. Aside from his work with Wolfmother, Stockdale was featured on the 2010 single "By the Sword" by Slash.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Stockdale Tracks
Long Way To Go
Andrew Stockdale
Long Way To Go
Long Way To Go
Somebody's Calling
Andrew Stockdale
Somebody's Calling
Somebody's Calling
Keep Moving
Andrew Stockdale
Keep Moving
Keep Moving
Ghetto
Andrew Stockdale
Ghetto
Ghetto
Andrew Stockdale Links
