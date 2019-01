Reigning Sound is an American garage punk band originally based in Memphis, Tennessee, now located in Asheville, North Carolina. In 2012 it signed to Merge Records. The band's current lineup includes songwriter Greg Cartwright (lead vocals/guitar), Benny Trokan (bass), Mike Catanese (guitar), Mikey Post (drums) and Dave Amels (organ).

