Reigning SoundFormed 2001
Reigning Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd15c842-515a-4157-8c37-2b54c86390bc
Reigning Sound Biography (Wikipedia)
Reigning Sound is an American garage punk band originally based in Memphis, Tennessee, now located in Asheville, North Carolina. In 2012 it signed to Merge Records. The band's current lineup includes songwriter Greg Cartwright (lead vocals/guitar), Benny Trokan (bass), Mike Catanese (guitar), Mikey Post (drums) and Dave Amels (organ).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reigning Sound Tracks
Sort by
Never Coming Home
Reigning Sound
Never Coming Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Coming Home
Last played on
If You Gotta Leave
Reigning Sound
If You Gotta Leave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Gotta Leave
Last played on
Stormy Weather
Reigning Sound
Stormy Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stormy Weather
Last played on
Trash Talk
Reigning Sound
Trash Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trash Talk
Last played on
Reigning Sound Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist