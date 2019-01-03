Béla BartókBorn 25 March 1881. Died 26 September 1945
Béla Bartók Biography (BBC)
Without doubt the greatest Hungarian composer of the 20th century, Bartók was also a formidably accomplished pianist and a renowned collector and arranger of folk song from Hungary and beyond. And, of course, he taught.
Bartók learnt the piano and began composing at a very young age. He went on to study at the Budapest Academy of Music but was slow in developing his own musical language. His most accomplished pre-Academy works show the influence of Brahms and Schumann; those of his student years betray the marks of Richard Strauss. The subject matter of the early symphonic poem Kossuth was already unmistakably Hungarian, but it wasn’t until 1904 that Bartók heard his first genuine Hungarian folk song. The deep acquaintance with his native folk music resonated in his own work. He had found his real musical identity and proved as much in a sequence of hugely accomplished scores: the First and Second String Quartets (1909 and 1914–17), the one-act opera Duke Bluebeard’s Castle (1911), and the ballets The Wooden Prince (1914–17) and The Miraculous Mandarin (1918–19).
His fame as both composer and pianist spread fast. Between 1926 and 1931 he wrote the first two of his three piano concertos as vehicles for his own playing. Typically, though, he resisted adopting the life of a touring composer-virtuoso. He continued with his folk-music studies and with developing his own musical language, exploring the nature of variation, the viability of symmetrical forms and a whole array of novel sounds in pieces such as the Third, Fourth and Fifth Quartets (1927, 1928, 1934), the Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta (1936) and the Sonata for two pianos and percussion (1937). His later music veers towards a more diatonic sound-world, though formal process and proportion always remained important issues.
Bartók fled to the USA in 1940. Although he found work lecturing and giving concerts, he failed to re-establish his reputation. Depression, financial worries and severe health problems followed. He died in New York on 26 September 1945 from leukaemia, leaving his Third Piano Concerto 17 bars short of completion and his Viola Concerto still in sketch form. Thanks to a far-sighted commission from the Koussevitzky Foundation, though, he had in 1943 completed his Concerto for Orchestra, a masterpiece that betrays no sign of the distress that this sensitive, reluctant émigré was suffering.
Profile by Stephen Pettitt © BBC
Béla Bartók Biography (Wikipedia)
Béla Viktor János Bartók (25 March 1881 – 26 September 1945) was a Hungarian composer, pianist, and ethnomusicologist. He is considered one of the most important composers of the 20th century; he and Liszt are regarded as Hungary's greatest composers (Gillies 2001). Through his collection and analytical study of folk music, he was one of the founders of comparative musicology, which later became ethnomusicology.
Bartok Quartet no. 1 Sz.40
Concerto for Orchestra: 2. Giuoco della copie (Allegretto Scherzando)
Romanian Folk Dances arr. for String Orchestra
Concerto Sz.116 For Orchestra
Divertimento Sz.113 for string orchestra
Rhapsody no. 1 Sz.87, arr. for violin & orchestra (folk dances)
Romanian Christmas Carols (nos 1 - 10)
Hungarian Peasant Songs Sz.100
Concerto for Orchestra
Violin Sonata no.1 Op.21 - third movement
Hungarian Folktunes, Sz. 42: I. Parlando
String Quartet No 4 (4th mvt)
Romanian Folk Dances
Quartet for strings no. 1 (Sz.40)
String Quartet No.4
Romanian folk dances Sz.68 orch. from Sz.56 (Orig. for piano)
Music for Strings, Percussion and Celeste (Andante tranquillo)
Violin Concerto No.1 (Op.Post) (Sz.36)
Romanian Folk Dances
String Quartet No.2 (ii. Allegro molto capriccioso)
Contrasts, Sz. 111, BB 116
Hungarian Peasant Songs
Viola Concerto, Sz. 120, BB 128
Violin Concerto No.2
Quartet no.4 - Allegretto pizzicato
Sonata for two pianos and percussion, Sz.110
Quartet no. 1 Sz.40 for strings
Romanian Folk dances (Sz.56) arr. Szekely for violin & piano
Transylvanian dances for orchestra (Sz.96)
String Quartet No 6: 1st movement: Mesto-vivace
Piano Concerto No 2 (Sz 95)
Out of Doors: The Chase
Out of Doors: Night music
Improvisation on a Hungarian Peasant Song
Romanian folk dances (Sz.56) arr. Willner for strings
Preludio-All'ungherese
Dance suite Sz.77 for orchestra
Divertimento for string orchestra (Sz.113)
Dance Suite
Suite for piano (Sz.62) (Op.14)
String Quartet no.4 (2nd mvt: Prestissimo)
Rhapsody No.1, for cello and piano
Duke Bluebeard's castle - opera in 1 act Sz.48
Concerto no. 2 Sz.95 for piano and orchestra
Hungarian Sketches for orchestra
Romanian Folk Dances
The Wooden prince - ballet Sz.60
The Shining (1980) - Music for String Percussion and Celeste - Mvt 3 Adagio
