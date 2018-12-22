BodyRockers were an English Irish Australian electronic music duo, consisting of Dylan Burns and Kaz James, which formed in 2004. Their 2005 single, "I Like the Way", reached No. 3 on the United Kingdom Singles Chart, No. 12 on the Australian ARIA Singles Chart, and the Top 20 on both the United States Billboard Hot Dance Club Play and Hot Dance Airplay Charts. They issued a self-titled album that year and toured internationally in support of its release. Although they recorded material for a second album it was not issued and the group disbanded in 2007 with both Burns and James pursuing solo careers.