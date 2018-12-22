BodyRockersFormed 2004
BodyRockers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd0e3da0-5c32-4881-a7cc-7dfa58e265cf
BodyRockers Biography (Wikipedia)
BodyRockers were an English Irish Australian electronic music duo, consisting of Dylan Burns and Kaz James, which formed in 2004. Their 2005 single, "I Like the Way", reached No. 3 on the United Kingdom Singles Chart, No. 12 on the Australian ARIA Singles Chart, and the Top 20 on both the United States Billboard Hot Dance Club Play and Hot Dance Airplay Charts. They issued a self-titled album that year and toured internationally in support of its release. Although they recorded material for a second album it was not issued and the group disbanded in 2007 with both Burns and James pursuing solo careers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BodyRockers Tracks
Sort by
I Like The Way
BodyRockers
I Like The Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv2xp.jpglink
I Like The Way
Last played on
I Like The Way You Move
BodyRockers
I Like The Way You Move
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like The Way You Move
Last played on
BodyRockers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist