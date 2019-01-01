Sweet Baboo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02wwfry.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd0c2739-8b21-4f3c-bc9a-df80f1852886
Sweet Baboo Biography (Wikipedia)
Sweet Baboo is the stage name of Stephen Black, a musician from rural North Wales now based in Cardiff. Before becoming a solo artist, he played with the band JT MOuse. Alongside his solo work, he's also played with many other artists, including with Gruff Rhys, Cate Le Bon, Euros Childs and Slow Club. He is bilingual in Welsh and English but usually sings in English.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sweet Baboo Performances & Interviews
- Sweet Baboo join Marc Riley in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0195j1z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0195j1z.jpg2013-06-18T12:36:00.000ZMarc has Sweet Baboo in the studio for a natter.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0195jd8
Sweet Baboo join Marc Riley in the studio
- Bowie - My Father's Worst Nightmarehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016d97b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016d97b.jpg2013-03-15T13:07:00.000ZContributor Colin recalls his dad's reaction to Bowie's feminine image in the 70s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016d987
Bowie - My Father's Worst Nightmare
- Sweet Baboo chat to Marc Rileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01518kg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01518kg.jpg2013-03-15T12:39:00.000ZSweet Baboo (recently added to the 6 Music playlist!) catch up with Marc Riley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0151f0c
Sweet Baboo chat to Marc Riley
Sweet Baboo Tracks
Sort by
Let's Go Swimming Wild
Sweet Baboo
Let's Go Swimming Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Let's Go Swimming Wild
Last played on
Don't Be Alone (This Christmas)
Sweet Baboo
Don't Be Alone (This Christmas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Motorhome
Sweet Baboo
Motorhome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Motorhome
Last played on
Lost Out On The Floor
Sweet Baboo
Lost Out On The Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Lost Out On The Floor
Last played on
Who Would Have Thought? (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
Sweet Baboo
Who Would Have Thought? (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Tom Waits Rip Off (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
Sweet Baboo
Tom Waits Rip Off (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
If I Died Would You Remember That You Loved Me? (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
Sweet Baboo
If I Died Would You Remember That You Loved Me? (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
I Wanna Write You A Song (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
Sweet Baboo
I Wanna Write You A Song (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
I'm A Dancer (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
Sweet Baboo
I'm A Dancer (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Pe Bawn I'N Marw
Sweet Baboo
Pe Bawn I'N Marw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Pe Bawn I'N Marw
Last played on
Tom Waits Rip Off (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 3 Apr 2014)
Sweet Baboo
Tom Waits Rip Off (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 3 Apr 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
If I Died...
Sweet Baboo
If I Died...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
If I Died...
Last played on
Jonathan Richman
Sweet Baboo
Jonathan Richman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Jonathan Richman
Last played on
You're Too Close To My Hip Bone
Sweet Baboo
You're Too Close To My Hip Bone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
You're Too Close To My Hip Bone
Last played on
Bounce (12th Oct 2011 Riley Session)
Sweet Baboo
Bounce (12th Oct 2011 Riley Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Bounce (12th Oct 2011 Riley Session)
Last played on
Sweet Baboo
Lost Out on the Floor
Sweet Baboo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Baboo
Performer
Last played on
Clear Blue Skies (6 Music 26th April 2018)
Sweet Baboo
Clear Blue Skies (6 Music 26th April 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Clear Blue Skies (6 Music 26th April 2018)
Wen Der Sudwind (6 Music 26th April 2018)
Sweet Baboo
Wen Der Sudwind (6 Music 26th April 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Wen Der Sudwind (6 Music 26th April 2018)
Lost Out On The Floor (6 Music 26th April 2018)
Sweet Baboo
Lost Out On The Floor (6 Music 26th April 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
The Acorn Drop
Sweet Baboo
The Acorn Drop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
The Acorn Drop
Last played on
Swallows
Sweet Baboo
Swallows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Swallows
Last played on
Live set
Sweet Baboo
Live set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Live set
Performer
Last played on
Clear Blue Skies
Sweet Baboo
Clear Blue Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Clear Blue Skies
Performer
Last played on
Words (feat. Sweet Baboo)
Charlie Francis
Words (feat. Sweet Baboo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Words (feat. Sweet Baboo)
Last played on
I Wish I Was Made Out of Steel
Sweet Baboo
I Wish I Was Made Out of Steel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
I Wish I Was Made Out of Steel
Last played on
Wild Imagination
Sweet Baboo
Wild Imagination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Wild Imagination
Last played on
Badminton (Festival No.6)
Sweet Baboo
Badminton (Festival No.6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwfry.jpglink
Badminton (Festival No.6)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Sesiwn C2: Sweet Baboo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efbc6q
Bangor
2008-12-11T18:30:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bcm34.jpg
11
Dec
2008
Sesiwn C2: Sweet Baboo
Bangor
Sweet Baboo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gruff Rhys talks to Clare Crane about performing new album Babelsberg live
-
SFA's Gruff Rhys on 'Set Fire To The Stars'
-
Gwerthfawrogi Gorky's Zygotic Mynci
-
Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016
-
Super Furry Animals: Why Reissue A Record
-
Gruff Rhys: The Best Ways To Travel
-
Gruff Rhys talks to Steve Lamacq
-
Cate Le Bon chats to Mark Radcliffe
-
Euros Childs Interview
-
Gruff Rhys: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
Back to artist