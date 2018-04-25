James Feddeck is an orchestral conductor.

From 2009-2013 he served as Assistant Conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra. His performances with the Cleveland Orchestra received regular critical acclaim, and he is generally regarded as having elevated the profile of the youth orchestra to that of an international level, having led the orchestra’s first major concert tour in the European cities of Vienna, Salzburg, and Prague.

He is a guest conductor with orchestras around the world including the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Halle Orchestra, Residentie Orchestra at the Concertgebouw, and in North America, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Ottawa National Arts Centre Orchestra, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

He is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music where he holds the distinction of having been awarded the first Outstanding Young Alumni Award for professional achievement and contributions to society.