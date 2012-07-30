Before Dark was an American R&B girl group that originated in the late 1990s. The group consisted of sisters Arike Rice and Jeni Rice Genzuk (AKA Jeni G.), and their friend Mia Wright (née Lee), all from South Central Los Angeles. The group released the album Daydreamin' on July 11, 2000 on the RCA Records label with a single called "Baby" featuring rapper Solé. They also made a guest appearance on Tyrese's self-titled debut album. Later in 2000, the single "Monica" hit #77 on the Billboard Top 100 chart and #7 on the Billboard R&B sales chart. The group disbanded in 2001.

Arike Rice was formerly a member of the 90's group The Voices when she was nine. She also appeared on the movie Dreamgirls as a member of 'The Stepp Sisters'. Mia Lee married basketball player Dorrell Wright in 2014. Lastly, Jeni G. became a writer and supervising producer for The CW/Black Entertainment Television series The Game. She is currently a writer and a supervising producer of the American Broadcasting Company series Black-ish, for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2016.