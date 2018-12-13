Karlheinz StockhausenBorn 22 August 1928. Died 5 December 2007
Karlheinz Stockhausen Biography (Wikipedia)
Karlheinz Stockhausen (22 August 1928 – 5 December 2007) was a German composer, widely acknowledged by critics as one of the most important (Barrett 1988, 45; Harvey 1975b, 705; Hopkins 1972, 33; Klein 1968, 117) but also controversial (Power 1990, 30) composers of the 20th and early 21st centuries. A critic calls him "one of the great visionaries of 20th-century music" (Hewett 2007). He is known for his groundbreaking work in electronic music, for introducing controlled chance (aleatory techniques or aleatoric musical techniques) into serial composition, and for musical spatialization.
He was educated at the Hochschule für Musik Köln and the University of Cologne, later studying with Olivier Messiaen in Paris and with Werner Meyer-Eppler at the University of Bonn. One of the leading figures of the Darmstadt School, his compositions and theories were and remain widely influential, not only on composers of art music, but also on jazz and popular music. His works, composed over a period of nearly sixty years, eschew traditional forms. In addition to electronic music—both with and without live performers—they range from miniatures for musical boxes through works for solo instruments, songs, chamber music, choral and orchestral music, to a cycle of seven full-length operas. His theoretical and other writings comprise ten large volumes. He received numerous prizes and distinctions for his compositions, recordings, and for the scores produced by his publishing company.
- Watch: Gabriel Prokofiev's choice for River of Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d7p3q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d7p3q.jpg2016-10-30T10:55:00.000ZThe composer-producer describes the "game-changing" Stimmung, by Karlheinz Stockhausen.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d7p62
Watch: Gabriel Prokofiev's choice for River of Music
- Stockhausenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzcg2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzcg2.jpg2016-01-08T13:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod and Robert Worby explore the life and music of Karlheinz Stockhausenhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03chvgw
Stockhausen
- Electronic Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01znvqy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01znvqy.jpg2014-05-23T16:21:00.000ZAn exploration of electronic music, Jonathan Harvey.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01znvr8
Electronic Music
- Stockhausen: Mittwoch aus 'Licht' – Welt-Parlament - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-23T07:50:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Stockhausen's Mittwoch aus 'Licht' – Welt-Parlament.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k5yw0
Stockhausen: Mittwoch aus 'Licht' – Welt-Parlament - Preview Clip
- Stockhausen: Gesang der Jünglinge - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-23T07:47:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Stockhausen's Gesang der Jünglinge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k5yrt
Stockhausen: Gesang der Jünglinge - Preview Clip
Featured Works
Karlheinz Stockhausen Tracks
Sort by
Gesang der Jünglinge
Zeitmasse For Five Woodwinds
Helikopter-Streichquartett
Cheer Up!; Your Angel is Watching Over You; The Butterflies are Playing (from Amour for flute)
Piano Piece 10
Gesang der Junglinge
Pole
Tierkreis, Leo
Stimmung: Model 42
Sagittarius (Zodiac)
Leo (Zodiac)
Angus Dei (Choruses for Doris)
Krebs/Cancer (Tierkreis [Zodiac])
Gruppen For 3 Orchestras
Stimmung (conclusion)
Stimmung (Model 2: extract)
Stimmung: Model 51
Stimmung: Models 34 & 35
Stimmung: Model 43
Stimmung: Model 1
AC_Wk1_Fri_050118_Stockahusen_Kurzwellen mit Beethoven
Momente (Europa--Version)
Kreuzspiel No. 1/7
Hymnen - Region 2 4th Centre 'USSR'
Hymnen - Region 2 'Deutschland-lied'
Hymnen - Region 2 'Marsh ducks quack the Marseillaise'
Hymnen - Region 1 - 'Rouge Rouge'
Hymnen - Region 1 'Impair est Manque'
Sonntag Aus Licht - Düfte - Zeichen
Kontakte
Klavierstucke III
Tierkreis, Pisces & Aries
Kontakte
Stimmung (Extract)
Opus 1970
Trumpet Concerto in E flat, Hob VIIe
Étude
Stockhausen: Refrain No. 11 (1959)
Kurzwellen mit Beethoven (Stockhoven-Beethausen Opus 1970)
Karlheinz Stockhausen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The colourful sonic world of a 20th Century icon
-
The music of György Ligeti
-
Schoenberg: Seht, die Sonne from 'Gurrelieder' (excerpt) (2017)
-
Schoenberg: Gurrelieder
-
Watch: Schoenberg's explosive Verklärte Nacht
-
The Listening Service Extra 12 of 12 - Schoenberg’s Compositional Vision (ONLINE EXCLUSIVE)
-
The Listening Service Extra 11 of 12 - Twelve-tone music and its reception
-
Schoenberg
-
The Listening Service Extra 9 of 12 - Tennis Partners
-
28 minutes of pure luxuriousness - Schoenberg's 'Verklärte Nacht' (Transfigured Night)