Chantal Jennifer Kreviazuk CM (born May 18, 1974) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, composer, pianist, and actress. Born in Winnipeg, Kreviazuk pursued music from a young age before signing with Columbia Records in the 1990s. Her debut studio album, Under These Rocks and Stones, was first released in Canada in 1996 and saw favorable commercial success before being issued in the United States the following year to critical praise. Kreviazuk released two additional studio albums with the Columbia label, Colour Moving and Still (1998) and What If It All Means Something (2002), both of which saw moderate commercial success worldwide. She signed with Sony BMG for her fourth studio album Ghost Stories (2006), which reached number two on the Canadian Albums Chart.

Since 2003, Kreviazuk has co-written and composed numerous songs for other artists as well as film soundtracks, and has appeared in several Canadian independent and short films. Her fifth studio album Plain Jane was released by Canadian independent label MapleMusic Recordings in 2009. Her sixth and most recent studio album, Hard Sail, was released by Warner Music Canada in 2016.