Natalya PasichnykPianist. Born 13 February 1971
Natalya Pasichnyk
Natalya Pasichnyk (Ukrainian: Наталя Пасічник), born February 13, 1971, is a Swedish-Ukrainian classical pianist. She lives in Stockholm, Sweden.
Sheherazade - no.1 of 'Masques' for piano, Op 34
Karol Szymanowski
Variations on a theme of Corelli, Op 42
Sergei Rachmaninov
Ritual fire dance from "El Amor brujo" arr. for piano
Manuel de Falla
Melody Op post 74 No 9
Frédéric Chopin
Aime-Moi (after Chopin's Mazurka Op 33 No 2)
Pauline Viardot, Natalya Pasichnyk & Olga Pasichnyk
Out of my Sight Op. 74 No. 6
Frédéric Chopin
