Richard CrooksTenor. Born 26 June 1900. Died 29 September 1972
1900-06-26
Richard Crooks Biography
Richard Alexander Crooks (June 26, 1900 – September 29, 1972) was an American tenor and a leading singer at the New York Metropolitan Opera.
The Holy City
Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair
Ah May The Red Rose Live Always
Gypsy Moon
Old Folks At Home (Sweet River)
Beautiful Dreamer
Song Of Songs
Ah! Sweet Mystery of Life
