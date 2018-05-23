L D R U
L D R U Biography (Wikipedia)
Drew Carmody, better known by his stage name L D R U, is an Australian DJ and record producer. His first single, "The Tropics", was released in 2013. L D R U is best known for the single "Keeping Score" featuring Paige IV. The track reached No. 14 on the Australian ARIA Charts and No. 22 on Triple J's Hottest 100, 2015 and was nominated for a 2016 ARIA Award for Best Dance Release and for Breakthrough Artist. LDRU embarked on a capital cities tour of Australia in July 2016. His first studio album, Sizzlar, peaked at No. 66 on the ARIA Charts.
Carmody is also a member of Carmada alongside Max Armata.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
L D R U Tracks
Take My (UZ Remix) (feat. Rob Taylor)
L D R U
Take My (UZ Remix) (feat. Rob Taylor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take My (UZ Remix) (feat. Rob Taylor)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Pop That
L D R U
Pop That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pop That
Last played on
Intimate
Elk Road
Intimate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intimate
Last played on
Next To You (Kyle Watson Remix)
L D R U
Next To You (Kyle Watson Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvbr.jpglink
Next To You (Kyle Watson Remix)
Last played on
Next To You (feat. Savoi)
L D R U
Next To You (feat. Savoi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356gr1.jpglink
Next To You (feat. Savoi)
Last played on
The Tropics (Ta-Ku Remix)
L D R U
The Tropics (Ta-Ku Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tropics (Ta-Ku Remix)
Last played on
