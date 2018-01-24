Miguel de FuenllanaBorn 1500. Died 1579
Miguel de Fuenllana
1500
Miguel de Fuenllana Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel de Fuenllana (c.1500–1579) was a Spanish vihuelist and composer of the Renaissance.
Tant que vivray
