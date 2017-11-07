Bracken
Bracken
Bracken is a post-rock band from Leeds, England. It started as a solo project by Hood co-founder and lead singer Chris Adams.
Bracken released the first album, We Know About the Need, on Anticon in 2007. It reached number 21 on the Dusted Top 40 Radio Chart in 2007.
Bracken Tracks
November Day
How Is This A Cure
Branch Hid Sky
Guiding Hand
Awake Into Falling Light
