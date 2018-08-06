Noelle Scaggs (born October 8, 1979) is an American musician and singer-songwriter from Los Angeles. Co-lead singer of multi-platinum selling pop group, Fitz And The Tantrums. Also known for numerous collaborations with The Black Eyed Peas, Dilated Peoples, Quantic, Mayer Hawthorne, and Damian Marley.

In 2008 she became a co-lead singer of the indie pop and neo-soul band Fitz and The Tantrums, and is featured on their 2010 album Pickin' Up the Pieces, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. She has toured extensively with the band and performed on shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Conan, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Ellen, GMA, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden.

She has been critically acclaimed for her "powerhouse vocals" and charismatic on-stage presence.