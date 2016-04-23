Pat HalcoxBorn 18 March 1930. Died 4 February 2013
Pat Halcox
1930-03-18
Pat Halcox Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick John Halcox (18 March 1930 – 4 February 2013), was an English jazz trumpeter.
Pat Halcox Tracks
Ah Me What Eyes Hath Love Put In My Head
Chris Barber
Ah Me What Eyes Hath Love Put In My Head
Ah Me What Eyes Hath Love Put In My Head
Phils Late
Pat Halcox
Phils Late
Phils Late
St Louis Blues
Chris Barber
St Louis Blues
St Louis Blues
Misty Morning
Duke Ellington
Misty Morning
Misty Morning
Ice Cream
Chris Barber
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
Ron Bowden, Monty Sunshine, Ottilie Patterson, Lonnie Donegan, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Chris Barber, Jim Bray & Pat Halcox
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
Composer
Rockin in Rhythm
Dick Smith, Monty Sunshine, Graham Burbidge, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Eddie Smith & Pat Halcox
Rockin in Rhythm
Rockin in Rhythm
Too Many Drivers
Dick Smith, Ottilie Patterson, Graham Burbidge, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Ian Wheeler, Eddie Smith & Pat Halcox
Too Many Drivers
Too Many Drivers
Tin Roof Blues
Pat Halcox
Tin Roof Blues
Tin Roof Blues
Blues for Humph
Pat Halcox
Blues for Humph
Blues for Humph
I Love my baby
Pat Halcox
I Love my baby
I Love my baby
Whos Sorry Now
Pat Halcox
Whos Sorry Now
Whos Sorry Now
New Orleans Hop Scop
Pat Halcox
New Orleans Hop Scop
New Orleans Hop Scop
Snag It
Chris Barber, Chris Barber, Pat Halcox, Graham Burbidge, Jackie Flavelle, John Slaughter, John Crocker & Stu Morrison
Snag It
Snag It
Composer
Clarinet Marmalade
Pat Halcox
Clarinet Marmalade
Clarinet Marmalade
When The Saints Go Marching In
Pat Halcox
When The Saints Go Marching In
When The Saints Go Marching In
It's Tight Like That
Ron Bowden, Chris Barber, Pat Halcox, Monty Sunshine & Lonnie Donegan
It's Tight Like That
It's Tight Like That
Performer
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
Chris Barber, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Monty Sunshine & Pat Halcox
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
Performer
She's funny that way
Pat Halcox
She's funny that way
She's funny that way
Back to artist