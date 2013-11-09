Zappa Plays ZappaFormed 2006
Zappa Plays Zappa (previously momentarily renamed as Dweezil Zappa Plays Frank Zappa) is an American tribute act led by Dweezil Zappa, the eldest son of late American composer and musician Frank Zappa, devoted to performing the music of Frank Zappa.
