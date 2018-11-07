The New MastersoundsFormed February 1999
The New Mastersounds
The New Mastersounds Biography (Wikipedia)
The New Mastersounds are a British four-piece jazz fusion and funk band from Leeds, England. Over the last 16 years, they have issued ten studio albums, two live dates, two remix collections, and a compilation album.
Peter Wermelinger – deejay, collector, and author of the crate-diggers' bible The Funky & Groovy Music Lexicon – placed the 2001 New Mastersounds track "Turn This Thing Around" in his all-time top-10 tunes, along with Eddie Harris, Funkadelic, and Herbie Hancock.[citation needed]
The New Mastersounds Performances & Interviews
- The Funk & Soul Years - 2001https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036rtyw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036rtyw.jpg2015-10-31T17:32:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 2001 in the Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from The New Mastersounds, The Bamboos and Down To The Bone.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p036rv0v
The Funk & Soul Years - 2001
The New Mastersounds Tracks
Bus Stop No 5 (Afrokats Crew Rmx)
Afro Metropolis
Last played on
Two Note Brown
Last played on
Chicago Girl
Last played on
Yokacoca
Last played on
Tantalus
Last played on
Your Love Is Mine (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
Last played on
Idris
Last played on
Whistle Song
Last played on
33
Last played on
One Note Brown
Last played on
If You Want My Love (feat. King Solomon Hicks and the Dap-King Horns)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Make Me Proud!
Last played on
Coffee Providers (feat. The Haggis Horns)
Last played on
102%
Last played on
In The Middle
Last played on
The Vandenburg Suite
In The Middle (Live)
High & Wide
Last played on
The Tin Drum - DJ Farrapo Mix
Cars, Trucks, Buses
Joy
Last played on
Treasure
Last played on
Whistle Song (6 Music Session, 10 May 2014)
Morning Fly
Last played on
Each To Their Own
Last played on
When It Rains
Last played on
Morning Fly (6 Music Session, 10 May 2014)
