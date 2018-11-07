The New Mastersounds are a British four-piece jazz fusion and funk band from Leeds, England. Over the last 16 years, they have issued ten studio albums, two live dates, two remix collections, and a compilation album.

Peter Wermelinger – deejay, collector, and author of the crate-diggers' bible The Funky & Groovy Music Lexicon – placed the 2001 New Mastersounds track "Turn This Thing Around" in his all-time top-10 tunes, along with Eddie Harris, Funkadelic, and Herbie Hancock.[citation needed]