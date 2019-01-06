The Storys were a Welsh rock band from Swansea, Wales, which formed in 2003. Their main influence is 1970s US West Coast bands in the country-rock genre. The band currently consists of Steve Balsamo (vocals, guitar), Andy Collins (vocals, bass), Rob Thompson (vocals, guitar), Brian Thomas (drums, percussion), and Alan Thomas (keys, mandolin, banjo) and formerly included Dai Smith, who sang and played guitar until August 2008, when he left. He was replaced by Rosalie Deighton.