The StorysCountry from Wales, UK. Formed 2003. Disbanded 2010
The Storys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmfm.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fce754e9-c2eb-45a2-9a66-e14692c4f836
The Storys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Storys were a Welsh rock band from Swansea, Wales, which formed in 2003. Their main influence is 1970s US West Coast bands in the country-rock genre. The band currently consists of Steve Balsamo (vocals, guitar), Andy Collins (vocals, bass), Rob Thompson (vocals, guitar), Brian Thomas (drums, percussion), and Alan Thomas (keys, mandolin, banjo) and formerly included Dai Smith, who sang and played guitar until August 2008, when he left. He was replaced by Rosalie Deighton.
The Storys Tracks
I Believe In Love
Cinnamon
Long Hard Road
Be By Your Side
Storys Jingle (Bob Harris)
