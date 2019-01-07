Neha Bhasin (born 18 November 1982) is an Indian professional singer known for her works in Indian pop, and Bollywood. Apart from Hindi, she has recorded songs in many Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Marathi. Neha started her career in 2002 as a member of the very successful Indian pop group Viva. VIVA was the first all-girls band group of India chosen by Channel [V] as part of reality show Coke [V] Popstars and along with Neha other band members were Anushka Manchanda, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat and Seema Ramchandani. Viva made an entry into the Limca Book of Records for being the 1st debut band to pull in over 50,000 people for their first concert. After the success of two albums – Viva and Viva Reloaded and 8 videos, the band split in 2004.