Vladimir Martynov
Born 20 February 1946
Vladimir Martynov
1946-02-20
Vladimir Martynov Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladimir Ivanovich Martynov (Russian: Влад́имир Ив́анович Марты́нов) (Moscow, 20 February 1946) is a Russian composer, known for his music in the concerto, orchestral music, chamber music and choral music genres.
Oske Cherde
Huun‐Huur‐Tu
Oske Cherde
Oske Cherde
Last played on
The Beatitudes
Vladimir Martynov
The Beatitudes
The Beatitudes
Last played on
The Beatitudes
Vladimir Martynov
The Beatitudes
The Beatitudes
Last played on
Lamentations of Jeremiah
Vladimir Martynov
Lamentations of Jeremiah
Lamentations of Jeremiah
Choir
Last played on
Quintet (Unfinished); 2nd Mvt
Vladimir Martynov
Quintet (Unfinished); 2nd Mvt
Quintet (Unfinished); 2nd Mvt
Last played on
The Beatitudes
Vladimir Martynov
The Beatitudes
The Beatitudes
Last played on
