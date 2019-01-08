Sandi ThomBorn 11 August 1981
Sandi Thom
1981-08-11
Sandi Thom Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandria "Sandi" Thom[needs IPA] (born 11 August 1981) is a Scottish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Banff, Scotland. She became widely known in 2006 after her debut single, "I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker (With Flowers in My Hair)", topped the UK Singles Chart in June of that year. The single became the biggest-selling single of 2006 in Australia, where it spent ten weeks at the top of the ARIA Singles Chart. Thom has released five studio albums: Smile... It Confuses People (2006), The Pink & the Lily (2008), Merchants and Thieves (2010), Flesh and Blood (2012), and The Covers Collection (2013).
Sandi Thom Tracks
I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker
Sandi Thom
I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker
I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker
I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair)
Sandi Thom
I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair)
Sandi Thom Links
